By Michael Giles
IT HAD to happen. The race for the South Gippsland Shire Council has taken a turn for the worse.
Someone, presumably one of the candidates, as complained to the Local Government Inspectorate about election advertising material put out by another candidate.
The allegedly “defamatory election flyer” and How to Vote card was put out by Strzelecki Ward candidate Jim Forbes, with the stylised How To Vote Card including the word ‘Sacked’ alongside the names of Frank Hirst and Andrew McEwen, both members of the South Gippsland Shire Council that was dismissed in June 2019.
Mr McEwen and Mr Hirst have threatened legal action over the publication and distribution of the How to Vote card and pamphlet.
The Inspectorate complaint has since been dismissed, as follows, in a letter to Mr Forbes:
Election complaint – South Gippsland Shire Council
The Local Government Inspectorate (Inspectorate) is the dedicated integrity agency for local government in Victoria. During council elections, the Inspectorate is the agency responsible for receiving, assessing and, where appropriate, investigating matters and offences provided for under the electoral provisions of the Local Government Act 2020 (Act).
The Inspectorate received a complaint which alleged that your double sided A4 flyer and how to vote card contains false and misleading information and your double sided A4 flyer does not contain the prescribed authorisation statement.
Notice of Decision: When the Inspectorate receives a complaint, a preliminary assessment is conducted to determine if and how the complaint may be dealt with by a delegate of the Chief Municipal Inspector under Division 4 of Part 7 of the Act.
The Inspectorate has conducted a review of the complaint and concluded that there have been no identifiable offences committed under the electoral provisions of the Act.
Accordingly, the Inspectorate will be taking no further action in relation to this matter. For more information about the Inspectorate go to http://lgi.vic.gov.au.
The response is signed by Stephanie McCall Inspector of Municipal Administration.
Threats of legal action
Mr Forbes has since contacted the ‘Sentinel-Times’ to head off any scuttlebutt that might be associated with the now dismissed complaint, supplying a letter he received from fellow Strzelecki candidates Hirst and McEwen warning of dire consequences.
“It has come to our attention that you have been distributing an illegal and, in our opinion, defamatory election flyer in regard to the Strzelecki Ward South Gippsland Shire elections. As a JP we would have assumed that you were familiar with both the Local Government Act & Electoral Regulations 2020 and the laws of defamation.
“The flyer, contrary to the requirements of the Act, is unauthorised and is therefore in our opinion illegal. The comments in relation to ourselves as “sacked former councillor” is in our opinion highly defamatory and is a misleading or deceptive matter under the act.
“We have sought advice from a senior partner of Slater and Gordon, and we are prepared to take further action if this pamphlet is not withdrawn and destroyed immediately.
“You also need to make an undertaking that you will refrain from the use of such inflammatory comments in regard to past councillors Hirst and McEwen. The Council was dismissed by an Act of Parliament, and it is incorrect to infer that we were personally sacked.
“Could you please advise immediately that you are taking the actions that we have formally requested. Could you please respond and comply within 24 hours.”
The allegedly offensive remarks by Mr Forbes on his flyer include the following:
“My commitment to you is to always act with integrity, use my past vast experience to advantage and demand a term of good governance. Ratepayers and residents must once again be proud of our Shire. A new group is needed to remove the dark cloud that was cast upon us by the recently sacked Councillors – the old adage “past behaviour is a good predictor of future behaviour” is perhaps apt to consider when casting your vote,” Mr Forbes said.
‘Serious charges’
Mr Forbes also supplied the following request for comment by Don Hill, editor of a local publication and a candidate in the Tarwin Valley Ward.
“Would you care to comment on the VEC referring your how to vote card to the municipal inspectorate?
“Have you removed those publications from circulation at this stage or are they still around in shops etc.
“Do you plan to distribute them further through either Australia Post or other delivery methods direct to people’s houses?
“Are you aware of the seriousness of the possible charges you might face?”