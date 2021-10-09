FROM Monday, October 11, you’ll notice some key changes at the Wonthaggi Hospital.
The first change is that they are closing the front entrance of the Hospital via Graham Street, and requiring everyone to enter via the rear of the site from Baillieu Street West.
The second is that they are opening a new Emergency Department in Armitage House to expand the hospital’s capacity to meet the predicted surge in activity.
“In relation to the Hospital access, you will have noticed that the Wonthaggi Hospital Expansion is progressing and we are moving closer to a new and improved Emergency Department, theatre and inpatient areas,” said Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child.
“All of the foundations and most of the structures and utilities are in place and the Emergency Services access road via the Rose Lodge fence line is complete.
“A focus for Kane Constructions now is creating the new carpark at the front of the hospital which will give us around 40 additional car parks including 9 Disabled car parks.
“To facilitate this, the current front car park and current front door will be closed, and a temporary new main entrance has been set up at the rear of Wonthaggi Hospital.
“This will open from 5am on Monday the 11th October and will be accessible via Baillieu Street West. All cars will be stopped at a Concierge hub in Baillieu Street West where people will meet our BCH Traffic Management team who will direct vehicles promptly to their destination. The Concierge hub will operate 24/7.
“Parking for visitors to the main hospital will be in Kirrak car park, and, members of the public will walk via our marked pathway, around to the new reception area near our Theatre Door and Supply Building where we will screen people before they are guided into the main hospital. The second change (and highlight) is that a full renovation of Armitage House is now complete with thanks to TS Constructions, and this area has been set up ready for additional emergency capacity in light of the anticipated Pandemic surge. Our usual Emergency Department will continue to operate.
“Both EDs can be accessed via Baillieu St and there will be traffic control in place to direct all patients and visitors. Please find attached maps which outline the changes and if you have any questions or concerns please let me know via jan.child@basscoasthealthorg.au
“I am also keen to let you know that our Wonthaggi Testing tent has been relocated to the old Secondary school site and access is via Watts Street. As always, please encourage your colleagues and families to get tested if they have any symptoms. Of, and of course, please pop in to get vaccinated at the Town Hal, or at your local GP or Pharmacy – this is the most important thing we can do to make sure we all have a close to normal Christmas!!
“Thanks, as always to you all for your support as we do everything we can to keep our community safe.”