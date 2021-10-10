TRAGEDY has struck at idyllic Tidal River Camping Ground on Sunday morning leaving an eight-year-old dead and holidaymakers shocked.
Police Media has issued the following statement:
“An eight -year-old child has died after being struck by a caravan which was being moved at a camp ground in Tidal River this morning, Sunday, October 10.
“The child was struck by the van near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Fifth Avenue around 10am.
“An off duty paramedic performed CPR on the girl but sadly, she was not able to be revived.
“The driver of the vehicle stopped and is assisting police with the investigation.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au