BASS Coast has four new cases of COVID-19 according to the Chef Health Officer Brett Sutton’s daily update for Sunday, October 10.
It was reported among the 148 cases notified in regional Victoria yesterday:
The cases are as follows:
* 4 cases in Bass Coast
* 1 case in South Gippsland
* 22 cases in Latrobe
* 31 cases in Baw Baw
* 1 case in Alpine
* 8 cases in Ballarat
* 3 cases in Colac Otway
* 1 case in East Gippsland
* 1 case in Golden Plains
* 3 cases in Greater Bendigo
* 11 cases in Greater Geelong
* 19 cases in Greater Shepparton
* 2 cases in Hepburn
* 12 cases in Macedon Ranges
* 18 cases in Mildura
* 5 cases in Mitchell
* 4 cases in Moorabool
* 1 case in Murrindindi
* 1 case in Strathbogie
There is no confirmation on the number of active cases in South Gippsland (provisionally 13) and Bass Coast (provisionally 9).
The number of new cases in Baw Baw has been boosted by an illegal end-of-season party for staff and friends from the Mt Baw Baw ski resort.
In nearby LGAs, Cardinia recorded 20 new cases and Casey 164.
Wastewater testing
COVID-19 viral fragments have been detected in wastewater samples taken from the following regional areas:
• Wonthaggi – repeated unexpected detections for the period 4–8 October.
• Portland – repeated unexpected detections between 29 September and 7 October.
• Cobram – repeated unexpected detections between 29 September and 7 October.
• Swan Hill – repeated unexpected detections between 29 September and 7 October.
• Ballarat – repeated unexpected detections in areas that include part of Mitchell Park and Wendouree between 28 September and 7 October.
• Apollo Bay – repeated unexpected detections between 28 September and 6 October.
• Aireys Inlet – repeated unexpected detections between 15 September and 4 October.
The detections could be an undiscovered new case or cases or could be the result of one or more people in these areas who have recovered from COVID-19 but are still shedding the virus. Anyone who lives in, works in or has visited the areas above is urged to watch for the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms and get tested as soon as possible if symptoms develop. For more information on wastewater testing, visit http://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/wastewater-testing.