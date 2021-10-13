THERE were 110 cases of locally acquired COVID-19 reported in regional Victoria on Tuesday, October 12.
Locally, there was 1 new case in Bass Coast and 1 new case in South Gippsland.
In Gippsland, there were 9 new cases in Latrobe, 8 new cases in Baw Baw, 3 cases in Wellington but no new cases in East Gippsland.
According to the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit, the total number of active cases in Gippsland is 263 but the number of active cases in each LGA is by no means clear with some cases dropping off and others coming on.
The COVIDLIVE site says there are 14 active cases in Bass Coast and 11 in South Gippsland but GRPHU says there are only 4 active cases in Bass Coast and 10 in South Gippsland.
Elsewhere in regional Victoria, the 110 new cases were distributed as follows: 4 cases in Ballarat, 1 case in Benalla, 1 case in Colac-Otway, 2 cases in Glenelg, 10 cases in Greater Bendigo, 12 cases in Greater Geelong, 17 cases in Greater Shepparton, 1 case in Macedon Ranges, 24 cases in Mildura, 11 cases in Mitchell, 1 case in Moorabool, 3 cases in Strathbogie, and 1 case in Swan Hill.
Here is the daily wrap of the situation in our Local Government Areas:
Bass Coast
There are currently four active COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast with no public exposure sites at this stage.
Positive viral fragments are also being detected in wastewater in Bass Coast.
“We urge the community to remain vigilant. Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested.”
Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
- Cowes drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
- Wonthaggi Hospital drive through at Bass Coast Health – relocated to the former McBride Campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College, Watt Street, Wonthaggi, 9am – 5pm, 7 days.
- Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
South Gippsland
There are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases in South Gippsland with no public exposure sites at this stage.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
- Foster Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5682 2088.
- Gippsland Southern Health Service, Leongatha, drive through. 9am – 2.30pm Wednesday and Thursday. From Monday 18 October, testing times will change to Monday and Thursday 9am – 3pm. Bookings can be made on 5654 2777 – Korumburra Reception.
Primary Close Contacts
Another significant change has been made to the way Primary Close Contacts (PCCs) are managed.
If a PCC tests positive after their initial COVID-19 test, they do not need to test again on Day 13.
The positive PCC is automatically released from their 14 days of quarantine on Day 15.
The positive PCC will be notified by the Department of Health if their quarantine period is extended.
“Please note, a positive PCC can show positive test results for weeks, sometimes months, after contracting COVID-19. However, they are not infectious, they are shedding the virus. This is why retesting already positive cases on Day 13 creates an unnecessary prompt for them to continue quarantining,” said GRPHU.
“If a PCC tests negative after their initial COVID-19 test, they will need to retest on Day 13. If the result is negative, they can release from quarantine immediately. If their test is positive, the Department of Health will advise further actions.