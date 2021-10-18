AS THE total number of known active cases in regional Victoria went past the 1600 mark at the weekend, we saw evidence that local communities are virtually on their own now when it comes to exposure sites and outbreak.
We saw this on Friday, October 15 when the Yarram Woolworths store took to social media to advise the community that “a person in our store tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)”, being in the store on Tuesday, October 12 (7am-4.50pm) and Wednesday, October 13 (7am-5pm) indicating the person is a staff member.
However, despite the likelihood that some people attended the store without checking in, the Tier 1 exposure site has neither been listed on the State Government’s exposure site website or been notified publicly by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit.
Customers of the James Street store took to Facebook at the weekend to say they definitely checked in with their QR code on Tuesday or Wednesday but as late as Sunday, still hadn’t been advised by DHHS.
It comes as advice was provided at the weekend that from Thursday night this week, fully vaccinated people who visit a Tier 1 site will only need to quarantine for a week, but that it then and this is now!
The Yarram Woolworths which “as a food retailer we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene… throughout the day” didn’t need to close for cleaning and continued to trade through the weekend.
Testing opportunities in Wellington include;
* Sale Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 5pm weekdays. By appointment, for bookings go to
https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
* Yarram District Health Service, drive through 1pm – 3pm today, Sunday 17 October, and 10.30am –
11.30am weekdays. No appointments required. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration
form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Leongatha – Gippsland Southern Heath Service, drive through. 9am – 2.30pm Mondays and Thursdays
By Appointment, for bookings call 5654 2777
* Foster Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 12.30pm weekdays. For bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH