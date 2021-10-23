THE Bass Coast Shire Council gave notice on Friday that a COVID-19 positive person had attended a number of Council sites late last week.
Each visit was for a very short amount of time (under five minutes) and advice is that the risk to our community is very low.
The shire has notified that these facilities have been deep cleaned as a precaution and impacted people have been contacted and advised.
This weekend:
Cowes Recycling Bank will be closed until further notice
Inverloch Customer Service and Visitor Information Centre will be closed (this does not include the Library or the Hub)
Newhaven Visitor Information Centre will re-open on Saturday
Wonthaggi Customer Service Centre will re-open on Monday
It comes as COVID-19 case numbers in Gippsland continue to rise, although there continues to be a discrepancy in the number of cases recorded.
The latest figures from the https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au website is that there are 538 active cases in Gippsland, as follows: Bass Coast 3 new/31 active, Baw Baw 5/203, East Gippsland 2/12, Latrobe 5/261, South Gippsland 3/17 and Wellington 2/14.
These figures do not take into account the spike in cases in the Latrobe Valley notified on Friday of 70 (revised to 69).
It’s safe to say that there are a significant number of positive cases in the local community and several more exposure sites that have not yet been announced by the venues or by the Department of Health.
Ultimately it is up to everyone to get vaccinated and to take their own precautions.