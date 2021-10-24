THERE has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gippsland, mainly on the back of a burst in new cases in the Latrobe Valley, now producing the most new cases of any region outside of Melbourne.
Latrobe City has reportedly had 70, 40 and 34 new cases in the past three days, rising to a total of 317 active cases, according to a statement issued by the Gippsland Regional Public Health Unit on Sunday morning, October 24.
It comes as Victoria reported 1935 new cases of COVID-19, and sadly 11 deaths with an opening up of Melbourne to regional Victoria set to happen this Friday, for the Melbourne Cup Long Weekend.
While many hospitality venues will welcome the expected influx of metro visitors, there’s almost 25,000 known active cases in the state, almost 3000 of them on our doorstep in the cities of Cardinia and Casey.
According to GRPHU, the total number of active cases in Gippsland (being managed by the GRPHU) is 628 as follows:
* Bass Coast 25
* Baw Baw 225
* East Gippsland 21
* Latrobe 317
* South Gippsland 24
* Wellington 16
“Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 7 days from the date of exposure if you are fully vaccinated and you aren’t in the same household as someone who has COVID-19.
If you are not fully vaccinated or you live with someone who has COVID-19, quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.
Bass Coast
There are currently 25 active COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast being managed by the GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
* Cowes – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 3pm weekdays. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Wonthaggi – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 3pm weekdays. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic, 1pm – 3.30pm weekdays by appointment at https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
South Gippsland
There are currently 24 active COVID-19 cases in South Gippsland being managed by the GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Leongatha – Gippsland Southern Heath Service, drive through. 9am – 3pm Mondays and Thursdays by Appointment, for bookings call 5654 2777
* Foster Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 12.30pm weekdays. For bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
Latrobe City
There are currently 317 active COVID-19 cases in Latrobe City being managed by the GRPHU.
Tier 1 Exposure Sites in Latrobe City; Café Alfa, Churchill Sunday 17 October, 10.30am – 11.25am Wyncity, Morwell Friday 15 October, 11.00am – 9.00pm PhysiPole, Traralgon Thursday 14 October, 5.30pm – 6.30pm.
Testing opportunities in Latrobe City include;
* Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, drive through, Traralgon. 9.30am – 4pm weekdays. No appointments required. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Clinical Labs, walk in clinic, Traralgon. 7.30am – 3.30pm weekdays. By appointment on 03 5174 0285 * Latrobe Regional Hospital, Dorevitch Pathology, drive through, Traralgon. 8.30am – 4.30pm, by appointment on 03 5165 0800.
* Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm. By appointment, for bookings go to: https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH Update
* Moe Senior Citizen’s Centre, Latrobe Community Health Service, walk-in clinic. Sunday 24 October 10am – 12pm, and 9am – 11am Tuesday & Thursdays. No appointments required. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Moe – Melbourne Pathology (Asymptomatic testing only. People with symptoms cannot test at this site), 8am – 5pm weekdays and 8.30am – 11.30am Saturdays. By appointment on 03 5127 2004
Baw Baw
There are currently 225 active COVID-19 cases in Baw Baw being managed by the GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in Baw Baw include;
* Lardner Park, drive through, Warragul. Sunday 24 October and Monday 25 October 8am – 3pm. Remainder of the week to be advised subject to staffing. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Warragul Respiratory Clinic, Sunday 24 October 9am – 3pm and weekdays 9am – 5pm. By Appointment for bookings go to: https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
Wellington
There are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases in Wellington being managed by the GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in Wellington include;
* Sale Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 5pm weekdays. By appointment, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
* Yarram District Health Service, drive through 10.30am – 11.30am weekdays. No appointments required. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
East Gippsland
There are currently 21 active COVID-19 case in East Gippsland. Tier 1 Exposure Sites in East Gippsland; Paynesville Wine Bar, Paynesville Tuesday 12 October, 3.30pm – 5.30pm Wednesday 13 October, 3.30pm – 5.30pm
Testing opportunities in East Gippsland include;
* Bairnsdale Respiratory Clinic, 2pm – 5pm weekdays. By appointment, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
* Bairnsdale Regional Hospital, drive through. 9am – 1pm Sunday – Friday. No children under 5yrs. No appointment required. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Orbost Medical Centre, drive through. 9am – 10am weekdays. By Appointment, for bookings call 5154 6777 * Omeo District Health, drive through. 8am – 9pm Monday – Sunday. By Appointment, for bookings call 5159 0100
* Gelantipy Bush Nursing Centre, drive through. Mondays and Wednesdays 9am – 11am. By Appointment, for bookings call 5155 0274. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Gippsland Lakes Complete Health, drive through, Lakes Entrance. Monday 25 October from 1pm subject to demand. By appointment, for bookings call 5155 8300.
* Mallacoota Medical Centre. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am – 12pm. By Appointment, for bookings call 5158 0777.