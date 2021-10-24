IT’S game on… literally across regional Victoria.
From 6pm this Friday, October 29, the hoards from metro Melbourne can evacuate the city in numbers and head for the hills and beaches for a “normal Melbourne Cup Weekend” according to Premier Daniel Andrews.
At the Sunday, October 24 daily COVID briefing, Mr Andrews said he would be “flipping the switch” on the regional-metro divide this Friday whether we reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated or not.
But at 91.2% single vaccinated, and 73.7% double vaccinated, the state will be easily able to reach 80% by Friday.
It comes as Victoria added a further 1935 cases on Sunday, with 24,993 active cases in the state, including a spike in cases in Latrobe City to 317 active cases and 628 active cases in Gippsland.
But at this stage, there’s no indication of a lockdown in Latrobe City. It’s all go, go, go for the state this Friday.
Community sport can restart ‘regardless of vaccination status, but with spectator limits. You can maximum density at a wedding DQ4 indoors and DQ2 outdoors with a cap of 500 but only 30 if you don’t know the vaccination status of all guests.
The same applies to funerals.
The rules from this Friday, October 29 at 6pm:
- At 80% fully vaccinated, regional Victoria and Metro Melbourne comes together under the same rules.
Social & Recreational:
- 10 people including dependents can visit your home per day
- Up to 30 people including dependants can gather in public outside.
- Indoor community sport open for minimum number required. • Masks are only required inside.
- Pubs, restaurants and cafes can open for seated service to fully vaccinated people indoors (DQ4) and non-seated service to up to 500 fully vaccinated people outdoors. (DQ2)
Social gatherings, leaving home and visitors
No restrictions on reasons to leave home and distance
- No curfew.
Face coverings
Face coverings: • Required indoors only
Private gatherings
Private gatherings:
- Private gatherings for up to 10 people per day, including dependents. Vaccination strongly recommended.
Public gatherings:
- Up to 30 people outdoors including dependants. Vaccination strongly recommended.
Work
• Work from home if you can; OR • Go to work if you are fully vaccinated • DQ2 for areas non-accessible to public • Masks must be worn indoors in workplaces.
Education and Childcare
Early childhood education and care:
- Open
Schools: On-site learning for all levels with safety measures in place.
Adult education:
- Learn from home if you can, on-site learning for hands-on, skills-based learning AND,
- On-site if you are fully vaccinated (DQ2) • Density limit does not apply to teaching and learning spaces
Places of worship
Religion:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap • Unknown vaccination status: 30 cap, DQ4
Funerals
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap • Unknown vaccination status: 30 people per facility (and those necessary to conduct funeral), DQ4.
Weddings
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap • Unknown vaccination status: 30 people per wedding (and marrying couple plus those necessary to conduct wedding), DQ4
Physical recreation & sport (Includes indoor playcentres, indoor skateparks and indoor trampoline centres)
Physical recreation & community sport
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap • Community sport permitted indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, with minimum number required, for spectators public gathering limits apply.
Swimming pools, hydrotherapy pools, spas, saunas, steam rooms, springs
Swimming pools, spas, saunas, steam rooms and springs (indoor and outdoor):
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Outdoor playgrounds, outdoor skateparks, outdoor gym equipment:
- Open
Community Facilities
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Creative Studios:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Events: business, community sporting participation , music festivals
- Fully vaccinated: crowds of up to 5,000 patrons, subject to any restrictions related to the venue.
- Larger events can apply for exemption through Public Events Framework.
Non-seated indoor entertainment venues:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4 and 150 cap per space. Seated indoor entertainment
- Fully vaccinated: 75% capacity, OR DQ4, up to 1000
- Outdoor seated entertainment:
- Fully vaccinated: DQ2 up to 5000 per venue. Indoor spaces DQ4. Outdoor non-seated entertainment (for example animal facilities):
- Fully vaccinated: DQ2 up to 5000, indoor spaces DQ4 . Significant venues to be considered for larger fully vaccinated crowds
Arcades, escape rooms, bingo centres:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Drive-in cinemas:
- Open, hospitality limits apply
Amusement parks:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap per space
Retail betting venue:
- Open with DQ4
Electronic gaming:
- Remain seated
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Sex on premises, brothels and sexually explicit venues:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4
Karaoke and Nightclubs:
- In line with food and drink facility limits
- Seated service only indoors • Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap • Dance floors permitted outdoors
All retail:
- Open with DQ4
Hairdressing, beauty, personal care:
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4
Food and drink facility
- Seated service only indoors
- Small venues: up to 25 people if fully vaccinated before DQ applies
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
- Dance floors permitted outdoors
Food courts:
- Open at DQ4
- Mask can be removed to consume food and drink
Accommodation
- Open, in line with private gathering limits
- Vaccination strongly recommended
Real estate
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
- Unknown vaccination: inspection by private appointment, single household only
Tours (e.g. walking tours, cycling tours):
- Open
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Tour transport (e.g. tour buses):
- Open
- Fully vaccinated: Indoors DQ4, outdoors DQ2 and 500 cap
Care Facilities
Visitors Visitor restrictions:
- Up to 5 visitors per resident per day (dependants included), strongly recommend that all residents and visitors are fully vaccinated.
Hospital Visitors
Visitor restrictions:
- Two visitors at a time up to two per day, except for end of life or life-threatening conditions (2 visitors at a time with no total limit per day).
- Visits must be for a purpose which includes:
- As a parent, guardian or carer of a child who is a patient in hospital
- To provide support that is necessary for the patient’s emotional or physical wellbeing.
- As a nominated person under the Mental Health Act
- To providing interpreter or informal language support
- For leaning to support the resident’s care upon discharge
- As a carer of a patient with a disability
- Accompanying someone to the emergency department or outpatient clinic
- As a partner of a pregnant woman or patient in a maternity ward
- Do not have to be from the same household.
- No time limits.
- A group may exceed the “two visitors at a time” rule if dependents of a visitor (or patient in hospital) are in the group and care for the dependents cannot be arranged.
- Non-essential contractors (such as hairdressers) are not permitted to enter.