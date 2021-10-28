GIPPSLAND may have turned the COVID corner with the number of active cases down from 657 on Wednesday this week to 639 on Thursday, October 28, despite the day being the hump day for new COVID-19 cases.
Which is hardly surprising with all six of the region’s municipalities at or close to 95% single dose and three over 80% double dose including Bass Coast 85.7%, East Gippsland 81.5% and South Gippsland 80.8%.
Three of Gippsland’s LGAs are under 80% double dose but two, Baw Baw 78.6% and Wellington 77.4% are on or above the state average, with Latrobe at 70.1% double dose in the bottom 10 of council areas in the state.
There is concern, however, that the big crowds set to arrive in the region over the Melbourne Cup Weekend could become a COVID-spreader event, so there’s little comfort in seeing the figures stabilize at this stage.
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit released the following update on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
There are a total of 639 active cases in Gippsland (Bass Coast 22, Latrobe City 352, Baw Baw 187, South Gippsland 23, East Gippsland 36, Wellington 19.
There are a number of new Tier 1 public exposure sites in Latrobe and one new in Wellington.
“We understand that some public exposure sites are being published on the Department of Health website up to one week after the date of exposure. What does this mean for fully vaccinated, non-household primary close contacts (PCCs)?
“These PCCs only need to quarantine and test on Day 0 and Day 6 of their quarantine period.
“In the situation of a late published exposure site, they are only required to test on becoming aware of their exposure and can exit quarantine on a negative result.
“Technically, this becomes their Day 6 test, without having undergone an initial test at Day 0.
Business information sessions
“With a number of hair and beauty Tier 1 public exposure sites in Latrobe, this is a good opportunity to promote the Department of Health’s COVID Safety Forum for business owners in this industry tomorrow from 10am.
“Like the hospitality session on Thursday at 2.30pm, these sessions will not be recorded for privacy reasons, however all of the information presented will be emailed to everyone who registers.
Register online at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=vqAuchwEUutb5QB1oVuJPLfWuBGkzBJg-mhqChOR7BUNlo1UjhFTDg3TFVWTVg0UlRFMVRCRldEMi4u
The GRPHU has registered for all COVID Safety Business Forums and will share the information with networks.
Bass Coast
There are currently 22 active COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast being managed by the GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
- Cowes – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 2pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Prefill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill.
- Wonthaggi – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 4pm Monday – Sunday. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill.
- Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic, 1pm – 3.30pm weekdays by appointment at https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
South Gippsland
There are currently 23 active COVID-19 cases in South Gippsland being managed by the GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
- Leongatha – Gippsland Southern Heath Service, drive through. 9am – 3pm Mondays and Thursdays by appointment, for bookings call 5654 2777.
- Foster Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 12.30pm weekdays. For bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH