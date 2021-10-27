THERE is a total of 657 active cases of COVID-19 being managed by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit, including 21 in South Gippsland and 20 in Bass Coast.
Elsewhere in Gippsland, there are 366 active cases in Latrobe, 201 in Baw Baw, 30 in East Gippsland and 19 in Wellington.
Testing in Bass Coast
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include:
- Cowes – Bass Coast Health, drive-through from 9am – 2pm, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form: testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill.
- Wonthaggi – Bass Coast Health, drive-through from 9am – 4pm, Monday to Sunday. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form: testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill.
- Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic, 1pm – 3.30pm weekdays by appointment at bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
Testing in South Gippsland
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include:
- Leongatha – Gippsland Southern Heath Service, drive-through, from 9am – 3pm Mondays and Thursdays by appointment. For bookings, call 5654 2777.
- Foster Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 12.30pm weekdays. For bookings, go to bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
Business support
Small to medium sized business owners are invited to a forum with the Department of Health (DH) and the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) on Victoria’s Roadmap and new COVIDSafe settings
These sessions will include:
- Updates on the Roadmap and restrictions settings.
- CHO Directions (including the vaccination requirement for workers).
- Business requirements (including COVIDSafe Plans, QR codes and vaccine status check-in).
- Business support services (including grants and health and wellbeing).
- New signage and posters.
- Penalties.
- An opportunity for discussion and questions.
These forums are targeted group sessions. Sessions this week include:
- Hospitality – restaurants and cafés – 2.30pm, Thursday, October 28.
- Hair and beauty – 10am, Friday, October 29.
Further sessions are planned for the coming weeks for hospitality (accommodation), retail (general), markets (centre managers), shopping centres (centre managers), sports and fitness (indoors), sports and fitness (outdoors) and more. Register online: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=vqAuchw-EUutb5QB1oVuJPLfWuBGkzBJg-mhqChOR7BUNlo1UjhFTDg3TFVWTVg0UlRFMVRCRldEMi4u