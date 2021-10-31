WELL, we’ve finally done it! Victoria has officially passed the 80 per cent double dose vaccination milestone.
According to COVID-19 data from Saturday, October 30, released by the Department of Health on Sunday morning, 22,369 vaccine doses were administered by Victoria’s state-commissioned services on Saturday (51,873 statewide), allowing us to pass this key vaccination mark.
It means that 92.5 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.4 per cent have had two doses.
It was the much-vaunted setting at which Friday’s easing of restrictions came in and it’s now on towards 90 per cent double dose, expected to be reached by November 24, although daily vaccination numbers have been on something of a slide lately, down from a high of 87,536 on October 26, falling back to 70,000 daily in the past week.
But the new rules have been warmly embraced by pubs, cafés, hair and beauty and retail.
At Leongatha Stadium Four Cinema, where they’ve got the theme movie Halloween Kills showing now and the latest Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; the move to 75% of capacity of Friday was a welcome change.
“We’ve had to close a few times during the year but it’s great to be able to have 75% of capacity,” said a spokesperson for Stadium 4.
Locally both Bass Coast, 85.7% double dose and South Gippsland 80.8% are ahead of the State average for vaccinations with both LGAs also in the +95% club for first dose.
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit reported on the number of active cases in Gippsland being managed by the GRPHU on Sunday (Saturday figures) as 725 total in Gippsland (Bass Coast 24, Baw Baw 194, East Gippsland 39, Latrobe 422, South Gippsland 21 and Wellington 25).
But the latest figures from the coronavirus website are as follows for total cases/new cases: Bass Coast 37/2, Baw Baw 199/10, East Gippsland 37/3, Latrobe City 434/37, South Gippsland 23/0 and Wellington 24/3.
Nearby, Casey reported 103 new cases and a total active cases of 2341 and Cardinia 27 new cases and 448 total active cases.
Rule changes from 6pm Friday, October 29.
* Travel from Melbourne to regional Victoria will be allowed.
* Most indoor settings, including restaurants, pubs, gyms and hairdressers will open with no caps subject to a 1-person per four square metres limit – all staff and patrons must be fully vaccinated.
* Most outdoor settings will remain at 1-person per two square metres limit (up to 500 people) – where staff and patrons are fully vaccinated.
* These indoor and outdoor settings will also apply to weddings, funerals and religious gatherings if all attendees are fully vaccinated.
* Early childhood education and care is open.
* All students return to school with additional safety measures in place.
* On-site adult education returns for fully vaccinated Victorians.
* Caps of 30 people will apply for weddings, funerals and religious gatherings if vaccination status is unknown.
* Entertainment venues will reopen. For indoor seated venues including cinemas and theatres, there will a 75 per cent capacity or up to 1000 people, and for non-seated indoor entertainment venues there will be a 1-person per four square metres limit with no patron cap.
* Masks will remain mandatory indoors but no longer required outdoors. It is highly recommended you continue to wear a mask outdoors where you cannot physically distance.
Sunday’s numbers
There are 702 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria, 128 of those cases are in intensive care, with 80 cases on a ventilator.
Victoria was notified of 1036 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturdy. All cases were locally acquired.
The 10 Local Government Areas with the highest number of new cases are Casey, Wyndham, Greater Dandenong, Melton, Hume, Brimbank, Greater Geelong, Whittlesea, Melbourne and Latrobe.
All locations containing new cases are published at Victorian COVID-19 data. There are 22,013 active cases in Victoria.
The total number of confirmed cases in Victoria since the beginning of the pandemic is 88,824.
Sadly, the Department was notified of 12 deaths yesterday of people aged in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 1122. There were 56,768 COVID-19 tests processed on Saturday. The total number of tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 13,337,351.
There are currently more than 75,300 active primary close contacts in isolation in Victoria.