LOCATED just on the edge of town, yet only a short walk to the main street, this character-filled Victorian home built in the early 1900s brings back the charm of yesteryear.
Sitting on a huge 1520m² block, this grand old home features the traditional layout of the original miner’s or manager’s cottages with high ceilings, full-length hallway, original tongue and groove walls and timber floors hiding away under some other flooring.
The sizeable home comprises four bedrooms, a large living area with split system heating and cooling, solid fuel heating, central bathroom, kitchen and dining with walk-in pantry, and second bathroom and laundry at the rear.
There is a huge backyard with side vehicle access and plenty of carport space to house up to four vehicles behind the remote garage door.
There is also a number of other outbuildings that can be utilised for storage or turned into deluxe chicken pens.
The yard has scope for the establishment of entertaining areas, play spaces for the family or a bungalow/dual living situation (STCA).
The front and side verandahs have been enclosed for storage and there are wonderful views over the hills from the front porch, which could always be opened up again or extended if required.
Move in and renovate to your desired taste.
These character-filled homes are highly sought-after and a rare find in today’s market. Inspections are strictly by appointment only for regional buyers or by Facetime for metropolitan buyers.
28 Bourke Street, Korumburra
For Sale $525,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904