THE Bass Coast Shire Council is involved in one of its biggest and most important meetings ever on Wednesday, October 20.
There is a long list of key decisions in front of council including the best part of $30 million to be spent on the Cowes Community Cultural Centre.
There’s also a domestic animal plan, setting the rules for the next five years, the five-year council plan, and long-term financial plan.
The Phillip Island Soccer Club will be interested in council’s decision on the Newhaven Rec Reserve pavilion and there’s a decision on outdoor trading as well.
And kicking the day off was 26 questions from the community.
Check it out live via the link below or catch up on You Tube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCflTJzlJRg