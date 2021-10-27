By Sam Watson
FORMER Wonthaggi local Jed Beaton has secured another podium finish in MX2 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, this time finishing third overall in Spain.
In the first moto at the intu-Xanadù Arroyomolinos circuit in Madrid, Beaton was in good position around the all-important first corner, but he was pushed wide around the second turn, causing him to drop a few spots back in the field.
However, he quickly regained his momentum and made multiple passes to move into fourth position.
Despite his best efforts to move up a few positions, he remained in fourth for the rest of the race.
In the second moto Beaton relished the improved start and started off in the top five.
In the second lap he passed his Rockstar Husqvarna teammate Kay de Wolf moving into fourth position where he once again remained for the rest of the race.
He certainly left no stone unturned in his efforts for a top-three finish, but his dual fourth-place finishes saw him earn a third overall finish.
After the race, Beaton said he was happy with another podium finish, but a couple of other things went right he may have had an even better result.
“It’s been a good day, but in both motos I was pushed wide in the second turn which cost me a few positions in both races,” Beaton said.
“I had good starts, stayed tight around the first turn but then that set me up on the outside for turn two.”
“I made things happen quickly in both races which I’m really happy with, but by the time I got into fourth the top three were just a little out of reach.
“It’s nice to be back on the podium, though, for myself and the team.
“We’ve all been working really hard, so to get back on the box makes it all worthwhile.”
After his podium finish in round 13, he sat in fifth position in the overall standings on 431 points, and he was able to give those points another good boost with a fourth overall finish at the MXGP of Trentino in Italy.
He finished eighth in the first moto, but he fought back hard in the second moto and finished third, securing 34 points in the overall standings.
He was clearly enjoying the second moto, clocking the fastest lap of the race as he tried to chase down the two leaders.
Beaton remains in fifth place after the Trentino GP and although unlikely, a top three overall finish is not out of the realms of possibility.
Frenchman Maxime Renaux has an unassailable lead on 563 in first position, but with four rounds to go, Beaton still has a chance to mow down Tom Vialle, Mattia Guadagnini and Jago Geerts.
He will remain in Italy for the rest of the season, with the next MXGP taking place in Pietramurata tomorrow.