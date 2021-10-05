BY OPENING its mass vaccination centre early, in Wonthaggi’s historic Town Hall and thanks in part to the Bass Coast Shire Council’s #Vax4Bass campaign, the Bass Coast local government area is set to surge past the 95% single dose mark in the next few days.
The addition of local pharmacies to the private-sector vaccination services being offered by local GPs has greatly increased local jab rates as well.
By Monday, October 4 this week, Bass Coast was leading Gippsland on both first dose numbers, at 93.9% and fully-vaccinated numbers 64% and likely to push up above 95% first dose by the end of the week.
It’s a remarkable response given that those LGAs above Bass Coast have either had local outbreaks to push them along, including Warrnambool, Surf Coast (>95%) and Macedon Ranges (94.8%), or they are discrete areas like Queenscliffe (>95%) and Buloke Shire (>95%).
Swan Hill at >95% first dose is something of an outlier but Bass Coast has more people fully vaccinated 64% compared to 58%.
Locally, South Gippsland LGA 88.2% first dose, 59.2% second dose, and also Baw Baw 85% first dose and 55.7% second dose are above the state average, while there has been a huge increase in the numbers getting vaccinated in Latrobe City, up to 79.3% first dose and 48.9% second dose.
Many of the vaccination locations, at the state centre in the Wonthaggi Town Hall and at participating pharmacies are welcoming walk-ups, so get in there and get vaccinated.
Also to book a vaccination appointment, go to the health department’s website at: https://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/book/