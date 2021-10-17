THERE were 142 new cases notified in regional Victoria on Sunday, October 17 including 199 at Baw Baw and 6 in Latrobe City.
Only Greater Shepparton with 33 new cases on Sunday had more cases among all regional LGAs with Greater Geelong also recording 19 new cases.
Bass Coast and South Gippsland both had one new case each.
Gippsland LGAs are listed by DHS as follows: Bass Coast 21 active/1 new, Baw Baw 195/19, East Gippsland 5/2, Latrobe 157/6, South Gippsland 14/1 and Wellington 11/1.
The total number of active cases in regional Victoria stands at 1604. New cases in regional Victoria yesterday were:
* 4 cases in Ballarat
* 1 case in Bass Coast
* 19 cases in Baw Baw
* 1 case in Campaspe
* 1 case in Colac-Otway
* 1 case in Corangamite
* 2 cases in East Gippsland
* 9 cases in Greater Bendigo
* 19 cases in Greater Geelong
* 33 cases in Greater Shepparton
* 6 cases in Latrobe
* 4 cases in Macedon Ranges
* 12 cases in Mildura
* 12 cases in Mitchell
* 2 cases in Moira
* 2 cases in Moorabool
* 3 cases in Murrindindi
* 1 case in South Gippsland
* 3 cases in Strathbogie
* 1 case in Surf Coast
* 2 cases in Swan Hill
* 1 case in Towong
* 1 case in Wangaratta
* 1 case in Wellington
* 1 case in Wodonga
Data on Victorian coronavirus cases is available at www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/victorian-coronavirus-covid-19-data.
There are currently more than 60,100 active primary close contacts in isolation in Victoria.
At midday today, there were around 130 published exposure sites in Victoria.
Victoria was notified of 1838 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 17. All were locally acquired cases.
There are 23,376 active cases in Victoria.
There are 777 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria. 151 of those cases are in intensive care, with 94 cases on a ventilator.
Sadly, the Department was notified of seven deaths yesterday:
* A man in his 80s from Mornington Peninsula
* A man in his 80s from Darebin
* A woman in her 80s from Whittlesea
* A man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s, all from Hume
This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 963.