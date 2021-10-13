By Sam Watson
FORMER Phillip Island Bulldog and AFL star Sam Docherty has received immense support from the Carlton Football Club, with players, coaches and officials shaving their heads.
Docherty was diagnosed with testicular cancer for the second time two months ago and he’s now undergoing chemotherapy.
More than 20 players have committed to shaving their heads to support Docherty and raise awareness and funds for the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation.
Those players include his co-captain Patrick Cripps, Jacob Weitering, Jack Silvagni and former Blue, now Cat Zach Tuohy.
New Carlton president Luke Sayers also got in on the action, and Docherty took to Instagram to thank everyone who’s supported him.
“Over the last few months, I have been overwhelmed with the support I have received from so many,” the Carlton co-captain said.
“I wanted to thank everyone that has reached out to me and appreciate the kind words and gestures.
“I can’t believe the amount of support and generosity we are receiving for the Peter Mac Cancer Centre.
“I’ve experienced firsthand the amazing work that the nurses and doctors day every single day and I am proud to be able to help raise money and awareness for an incredible foundation.
“The money raised will have a significator impact on so many fights against all types of cancer.”
He also said he couldn’t believe how influential his teammates support has been.
“What started as some mates wanting to show some support has turned into something I could never have imagined, and I am speechless by the support of the wider community and in particular Patrick Cripps, Lillian O’Sullivan and Carlton FC.”
Jacob Weitering also spoke to the media about the initiative.
“We’re in support of Sam Docherty, our captain, our teammate, it is terrific to see so many of the boys getting to shave their heads today,” Weitering said.
“It is massive for the Peter Mac Foundation, and we thank everyone who has donated so far.
“It is an awesome foundation, to support people like Doc, who are going through those hardships at the moment.
“I hope he is proud of us, and we are certainly proud of him.”
Docherty also added on his Instagram that although there are some tough periods, he’s feeling great.
“I am managing really well and have powered through the first half of my treatment,” Docherty said.
“Not long left now of this chapter.”
So far, over $150,000 has been raised on the Peter Mac fundraiser set up by Patrick Cripps.
To donate head to fundraise.petermac.org.au/samdocherty.