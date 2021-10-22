LOCAL police are investigating an incident after a device exploded in Wonthaggi early this morning Friday, October 22.
According to a Victoria Police spokesperson, remnants of what is believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) were found on a football ground at Wonthaggi Secondary College on McKenzie Street, after reports of an explosion around 12.05am.
“No one was injured, and no property was damaged during the incident,” the spokesperson said.
“The Bomb Response Unit and a Forensic Chemist have attended the scene.
“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Bomb explosion alarms residents
