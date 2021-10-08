TRAFFIC came to a standstill in Korumburra, around 12 noon today, Friday, October 8 after an east-bound car crashed into a tree, in the central median strip, close to the traffic light.
Vehicles started moving again both ways but the east-bound lane was again blocked as the damaged car was salvaged around 1pm today.
Police and emergency services were on site but it is not known what the condition of the drive is or what caused the accident.
The main street of Korumburra, Commercial Street, has long been a problem area, especially when trucks race to get up the hill in the east-bound lane or hit the brakes when approaching the pedestrian crossing on the west-bound lane.
The community has been divided over the need for a heavy vehicle bypass of the town with Korumburra traders providing important highway services to the travelling public.