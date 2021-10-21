SURROUNDED by lush, easy-care gardens and enjoying views over a rural setting, it’s hard to believe this BV residence is only a few minutes’ stroll to the centre of town.
It is uniquely designed over two levels including a comfortable lounge room with RC/AC and a wood heater.
The spacious, well-appointed kitchen has abundant storage and a large central island bench/server to the dining area, with sliding doors opening to a sheltered alfresco courtyard for summer entertaining.
There are three bedrooms downstairs plus central bathroom, separate WC and fitted laundry with external access.
Upstairs, a stunning family room or parents retreat with soaring raked ceiling, highlight windows, spacious fourth bedroom, walk-in robe and private treetop height deck.
Fully fenced rear garden with garden shed, wood shed and carport. It is surrounded by established homes, and close to the golf course, swimming pool and all facilities this popular township has to offer.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, please call Andrea Adams of SEJ Real Estate Foster on 0429 822 801.
1 Charles Street, Foster
For Sale $680,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate Foster
Andrea Adams 0429 822 801