DO WE have 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Bass Coast on Sunday, October 17 or is it 10?
That’s the wild variation we are being presented with by the Department of Health on its coronavirus.vic.gov.au website and by the peak regional authority, the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit.
DHHS says there are 21 active cases in Bass Coast, 7 more on Saturday and 3 more on Sunday, GRPHU says there are 10 active cases total – take your pick!
The Sentinel-Times ask GRPHU to explain the apparent anomaly: “We can only report on the data coming straight from our team who manage these cases directly. They do fluctuate a great deal. Also, we report on numbers in Bass Coast Shire. DH report on figures in Bass Coast region, that may include other areas outside the LGA.”
So, go figure.
According to the spreadsheet ‘Victorian active cases by local government area (CSV)’ there are 21 active cases in Bass Coast on Sunday, 3 new and 14 in South Gippsland, 1 new case.
See these details at: https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/victorian-coronavirus-covid-19-data
But GRPHU says there are 10 active cases in Bass Coast and 13 in South Gippsland.
Here’s the GRPHU Gippsland update for Sunday, October 17: The total number of active cases in Gippsland is put at 395; Bass Coast 10, Baw Baw 199, East Gippsland 4, Latrobe 158, South Gippsland 13, and Wellington 11.
DHHS says there are 403 cases in Gippsland.
Bass Coast
According to GRPHU there are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast (21 DHHS figures) with no public exposure sites at this stage.
Positive viral fragments are also being detected in wastewater in Wonthaggi.
“We urge the community to remain vigilant. Update Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
* Cowes – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 2pm Monday – Sunday. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Wonthaggi – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 4pm Monday – Sunday. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic, by appointment at https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
South Gippsland
According to GRPHU, there are currently 13 active COVID-19 cases in South Gippsland (DHHS says 14). One new from yesterday, with no public exposure sites at this stage.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Leongatha – Gippsland Southern Heath Service, drive through. 9am – 2.30pm Mondays and Thursdays By Appointment, for bookings call 5654 2777 * Foster Respiratory Clinic, 9am – 12.30pm weekdays. For bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
There will also be an easing of regional restrictions from 11.59pm this Thursday night, October 21.