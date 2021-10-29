NEWLY-ELECTED chairperson for the Bass Coast Community Foundation, Phil Friedlos, said he is honoured to take up the role after being nominated at the foundation’s recent annual general meeting.
Launching the foundation’s 2020-21 Annual Report, Phil said he was proud of the progress the foundation had made in the last 12 months, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.
“I am very much looking forward to building on the great work that the board has done over the last two years under Carol Blair’s leadership,” he said.
“There’s no doubt the foundation is in a solid position to continue its work focusing on the priority areas of need for our community.
“To help us continue this work, we’re delighted that Carol has agreed to continue her involvement, becoming patron of the foundation.”
A local resident of Sunderland Bay for more than five years, Phil joined the board of the foundation in 2020 after completing a 35-year career in management consultancy.
The Annual Report highlights the areas of focus for the foundation, which include:
• Reducing the incidence and risk of homelessness and housing stress;
• Increasing the aspirations of young people through skills, knowledge and learning; and
• Increasing opportunities for local women and girls.
In reflecting on her tenure as chairperson, Carol said there was much to be proud of.
“In 2020-21 alone, more than $75,000 was donated to benefit our school kids, young people and local women to help them realise their full potential,” she said.
“The foundation is in the capable hands of a diverse group of highly-skilled directors who are passionate about ensuring the foundation continues to work with charitable organisations to build a strong and resilient Bass Coast community.”
To read the Bass Coast Community Foundation’s Annual Report, go to bccf.org.au or email info@bccf.org.au to have a copy sent to you.