BASS Coast Health was yesterday notified that a staff member of Kirrak House tested positive to COVID-19.
The Bass Coast Health staff member worked between 1.30pm and 10pm during their infectious period on Tuesday, October 19.
The staff member was asymptomatic and did not enter any other facilities within the Wonthaggi Hospital campus. The staff member was double vaccinated.
In line with requirements, the BCH Outbreak Plan was activated immediately and the state and federal departments, the Gippsland Regional Public Health Unit, impacted staff members, residents and relatives were contacted.
“Bass Coast Health’s Outbreak Plan is robust and provides a very rigorous pathway for the next few days and weeks,” Bass Coast Health said in a statement.
“Residents will be cared for in their rooms; visitation has been ceased; all staff and residents are being tested for COVID. The area has been thoroughly cleaned. All staff have moved to wearing full Level 3 Personal Protection Equipment; and all at risk staff who were exposed have been furloughed.”
Bass Coast Health chief executive Jan Child said Bass Coast Health is well prepared for positive cases.
“While we are disappointed that one of our most vulnerable settings has been impacted, we are relieved that most of our residents are double vaccinated, and all our staff are vaccinated.
“We know that COVID is in our community and that we are all at risk of contracting COVID as we go about our lives, because of the significant levels of community transmission. Whilst everyone at BCH has been doing such a great job at avoiding contact, the high levels of community transmission make exposures somewhat inevitable.
“Kirrak House staff have worked tirelessly to remain COVID safe, taking exceptional care of residents through a challenging year. We thank them for their above and beyond efforts and for their care and compassion, and we know that their deep commitment to our residents will see them continuing their excellent efforts over the coming days.”