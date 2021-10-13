SITUATED on the edge of the Korumburra township is this renovated weatherboard home on a large 1442m2 block.
This extremely well-presented property is ideal for a family, a couple, retirees or anyone requiring space to move.
The home consists of three bedrooms, a study, two bathrooms and one living area.
The master has a walk-through robe and ensuite.
The kitchen includes electric cooking, dishwasher, good cupboard/bench space, and a breakfast bar.
The home is heated with natural gas ducted heating as well as having a split system reverse cycle located in the lounge.
At the rear of the home a fantastic undercover deck looking out to the rural views beyond.
An excellent 6m x 9m lock-up color bond shed exists with concrete floor, power and lights plus a double carport.
There is plenty of space to store your boat, caravan, trailer, all onsite.
The attractive gardens and lawn are low maintenance, ideal for those with a busy lifestyle.
Town water is connected and NBN fixed wireless is available.
Great Southern Rail Trail is a stone’s throw away for biking and walking.
The property is located 12 mins to Leongatha, 25 mins to Inverloch and only 1.5 hours to Melbourne
Properties of this quality, size and location are becoming highly sought after.
Private and virtual inspections are available by appointment with selling agents.
For further information, contact Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083 or Don Olden 0417 805 312.
7 Elmores Road, Korumburra
For Sale $695,000
Web ID 23002421
Agent Elders
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312