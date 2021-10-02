FRIDAY, October 1, 2021, was International Coffee Day.
But for lovers of the world’s third-most-popular drink (Come on! It can’t be 3rd!), every day is coffee day, certainly coffee morning.
And they were lined up around the corner at G’day Tiger in Cowes this morning, waiting to get their fix at The Local Inverloch, and ordering their favourite at The Coffee Collective and BEANd in Wonthaggi, Kelly’s Bakery in Korumburra, Lulu’s Café and Number 9 in Leongatha or stopping off at 3925 Espresso in Newhaven… just to name a few!
Whatever your poison, be it a creamy, clean, hot Latte; a cocoa-topped Cappuccino; the bite of an Americano; the classic smack of an Espresso, a Macchiato or Mocha, flavoured, blended, soya… you name it, you’ve just got to have it to start the day.
And coffee on a workday has a completely different feel to the celebration of a coffee, to start the weekend proper, on a Saturday morning.
What would life be like, espressoly at the moment, without coffee.
So, if you missed celebrating on the day, you can celebrate the New Year in coffee right now with your favourite brew, and when you do, raise a cup, mug or glass to the work and care that gets the humble coffee bean to you.
It’s an amazing story.
And so is the rise of Newhaven’s ‘3925 Espresso’, the roadside coffee stop, just past Islantis Surfboards, born out of two innovatively reworked shipping containers.
Hey, they’re building architect-designed houses out of these things now and on the international trade scene, they’re as scarce as rocking horse manure, hence the steep rise in shipping costs.
But 3925 Espresso and Gippsland Coffee Roasters has really made its mark locally and the fact that they opened up, in January 2021, in the middle of a world-wide pandemic is testament to the ability of a great brew to survive anything.
From daylight to (almost) dark, you’ll see people stopped for a coffee, enjoying the COVID-safe space of an outdoor setting, and maybe picking up a bag of their favourite blend for home before they leave.
Manager Maarja Sarap is grateful for the support the venue has received since opening, in such difficult times, and it’s hopefully the sign of even better things to come as we open up again to the Island’s steady stream of visitors and holiday homeowners.
“It’s been fantastic really, starting when we did, and people really embracing the idea,” said Maarja.
And they source, roast and blend all their own coffee varieties, settling on a superb mix for their most popular brew, also sourcing their food and ingredients locally as well.
Their beans, they say, are “sourced with care and are sustainable and ethically produced”.
Coffee: It’s one of the few, great certainties we’ve been able to rely on through the present situation so let’s celebrate the ‘Coffee New Year’ in the best way possible!