By Sam Watson
TRAFALGAR’S Dylan Farrell has won the senior best and fairest in the Ellinbank and District Football League, hanging on by a vote from Neerim Neerim South’s Kody Wilson and Buln Buln’s Matthew Gray.
Farrell had a dominant year in the ruck for Trafalgar, with his tap work and marking presence causing issues for every opponent.
Two-time Alf Walton medallist Jack Hazendonk wasn’t far behind Farrell’s 18 votes, finishing on 15.
Hazendonk continued his dominant form in the midfield for Poowong in 2021, helping them win six out of 10 games.
Nick Visser also had a big year for the Magpies, polling 12 votes from 10 games.
Former Wonthaggi Power forward Adam Cook polled 11 votes after a big year for Ellinbank and former Kilcunda Bass sharpshooter Jason Wells polled nine votes for Longwarry.