By Matt Male
BASS Coast has hit a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
More than 95 per cent of Bass Coast Shire residents aged 15 and over have now had at least one vaccine dose.
In South Gippsland, that number is 91.8 per cent.
In addition, 70 per cent of residents in Bass Coast are fully vaccinated, while South Gippsland is at 66.2 per cent.
There are 30,332 people aged above 15 in the Bass Coast Shire – which is where these numbers are drawn from – while there’s 24,475 in South Gippsland.
The data included vaccinations up until Sunday, October 10.
Bass MP Jordan Crugnale said it was extraordinary.
“We can see where we’re going and what we need to do,” Ms Crugnale said today (Tuesday, October 12).
“The more people that get vaccinated, the better it is; this is our way out.”
The vaccination rates have been helped by an older demographic in the two shires; the median age of people in Bass Coast is 50, while in South Gippsland it is 47.*
In comparison, the neighbouring Cardinia Shire has a median age of 34 and population aged 15-plus of 86,129. The shire’s single-dose rate is at 89.9 per cent, with 56.9 per cent fully vaccinated.
“It is great to see their first-dose rate almost at 90 per cent,” Ms Crugnale said.
In Cardinia and Casey Shires, authorities have been running pop-up clinics.
“There are little neighbourhood ones where people feel comfortable; they can walk up and there are bi-cultural workers and interpreters,” she said.
Ms Crugnale extended a thank-you to all those on the frontline, as well as all those who have played their part by getting vaccinated.
See the data: https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2021/10/covid-19-vaccination-local-government-area-lga-11-october-2021.pdf
* Average median ages of Bass Coast, Cardinia and South Gippsland Shires were drawn from the 2016 Census data.