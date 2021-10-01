A ‘FLOOD Watch’ was issued for South Gippsland rivers, at 2.32pm today, Friday, October 1 by the State Emergency Service.
A Final Minor Flood Warning was issued at 5.46pm today for the following rivers in the Latrobe River Catchment including the Moe River, Morwell River, Tanjil River and the Latrobe River upstream of Yallourn.
Minor to moderate flood warnings are current for the Central, Barwon and West Gippsland catchments.
In the 24 hours to 9am Friday, rainfall totals of 10mm to 50mm have been recorded with isolated heavy falls mainly around the Otway coast (Mt Sabine 105 mm).
Rainfall totals of 10mm to 15 mm are expected in the watch area for the remainder of Friday, with isolated heavier falls possible with thunderstorms. Further rainfall totals of 2 to 10 mm are forecast for Saturday.
River rises have been observed in the flood watch catchments from Wednesday.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
* South Gippsland rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue catchment specific warnings as required.
Stay informed – monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
* Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.
* You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
* Farmers should consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground.
* Floodwater is dangerous – never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.
Impacts in your area:
* Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.
* Local roads may be closed, and low bridges may be underwater.
The next update is expected by 02/10/2021 1:00pm or as the situation changes.
Flood information:
* For river heights go to www.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 659 217.
* For urgent animal welfare issues phone Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or your local vet.
Emergency contacts:
* For life threatening emergencies phone Triple Zero (000).
* For flood and storm emergency assistance from the SES phone 132 500.
Stay informed:
* Go to www.emergency.vic.gov.au
* Tune into ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
* Phone the VicEmergency Hotline to talk to someone about preparedness on 1800 226 226 (freecall).