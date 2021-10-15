WESTERNPORT Water and South Gippsland Water have teamed up with the Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning and water corporations from around Victoria to provide exciting online educational experiences for this year’s National Water Week.
National Water Week makes a splash across Australia during the third week of October each year. This year National Water Week runs from October 18 to 24.
Explore your Backyard is an online learning festival celebrating and nurturing our connection to Country and water during National Water Week.
Westernport Water Managing Director Dona Tantirimudalige explained Explore your Backyard will focus on water efficiency and exploring nature in your local area – whether that is a local waterway, vegie patch or a balcony garden.
“The activities and events have been designed to suit a range of ages, interests, topics and learning goals and can be accessed from anywhere,” Ms Tantirimudalige said.
“Most importantly, we hope participants have a bit of fun, learn something new and enjoy exploring their backyard.
This is the second year water corporations from across the state have teamed up to provide Victorians with virtual educational experiences for National Water Week.
South Gippsland Water’s Managing Director Philippe du Plessis is also excited about the continuing partnership between so many Victorian organisations.
“After the huge success of last year’s inaugural online learning festival and uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions, it made sense for us to work together to bring back a bigger and better online event this year,” he said.
The event will be launched by gardening expert, Costa Georgiadis, aka ‘Costa the Garden Gnome’ from the ABC, with an exclusive Facebook live chat at 4pm on Sunday, October 17. The festival will continue all week, finishing on October 24.
The online learning festival will feature live webinars, on-demand workshops, tours, informative videos, stories, and online and printable classroom resources – all designed to get everyone outside and using water efficiently.
To register or find out more, visit the National Water Week pages on both Westernport Water’s and South Gippsland Water’s websites.