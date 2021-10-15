THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit has officially listed Bass Coast as having 5 and South Gippsland has having 13 active cases of COVID-19 in their Friday, October 15 update.
Meanwhile the Department of Health notified 2179 new cases across the state on Friday, for a total of 21,324, sadly with six more deaths, making it 131 deaths from COVID in Victoria this year.
Gippsland’s 335 are dominated by Baw Baw and Latrobe as follows: Bass Coast 5, Baw Baw 157, East Gippsland 2, Latrobe 148, South Gippsland 13, and Wellington 10.
- Exposure site venues contact the COVID Hotline for information on 1800 675 398.
- Primary Close Contacts contact 1300 651 160 for further advice and information.
“We would like to reiterate our message about understanding Tier 1 Exposure Sites. The statement we released yesterday is now available on our website,” said a spokesperson for GRPHU.
See the statement at https://www.lrh.com.au/importantinfo/lrh-information/gippsland-region-public-health-unit
Bass Coast
There are currently five active COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast with no public exposure sites at this stage.
Positive viral fragments are also being detected in wastewater in Wonthaggi.
“We urge the community to remain vigilant. Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.”
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
- Cowes – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 3pm weekdays. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
- Wonthaggi – Bass Coast Health, drive through. 9am – 3pm weekdays. Pre-fill your details using the Testing Registration form https://testtracker.covid19.dhhs.vic.gov.au/citizen-prefill
- Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic, by appointment at https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
South Gippsland
There are currently 13 active COVID-19 cases in South Gippsland with no public exposure sites at this stage.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
- Leongatha – Gippsland Southern Heath Service, drive through. 9am – 2.30pm Wednesday and Thursday (Mondays and Thursdays week beginning 18 October). By Appointment, for bookings call 5654 2777
- Foster Respiratory Clinic, by appointment, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH
Latrobe City
There are currently 148 active COVID-19 cases in Latrobe City. Tier 1 Exposure Sites in Latrobe City; Morwell Central Primary School, Morwell Wednesday 6 October, 9.00am – 3.45pm Thursday 7 October, 9.00am – 3.34pm Morwell Park Primary School, Morwell Monday 4 October, 9.00am – 3.15pm.
Baw Baw
There are currently 157 active COVID-19 cases in Baw Baw.
Tier 1 Exposure Sites in Baw Baw;
* Main Street Cafe, Warragul (STAFF and DINE-IN patrons only) Tuesday 5 October, 6.00am – 3.30pm Wednesday 6 October, 6.15am – 3.00pm
* Neerim South Hotel, Main Neerim Road Sunday 3 October, 6.00pm – 11.15pm
* Earth Market Cafe, Warragul Friday 1 October, 10.30am – 11.45am
* Robin Hood Hotel, Drouin West Friday 1 October, 12.00am – 1.30am / 3.30pm – 11.59pm Saturday 2 October, 10.00am – 11pm Sunday 3 October, 10.00am – 5.00pm Monday 4 October, 10.00am – 9.45pm
* Drouin Primary Early Learning Centre, Drouin Monday 4 October, 9.00am – 2.15pm Tuesday 5 October, 9.00am – 2.30pm Wednesday 6 October, 9.00am – 2.30pm Thursday 7 October, 9.00am – 11.30am
* Middels Tapas Bar & Restaurant, Drouin Friday 1 October, 3.30pm – 4.00pm