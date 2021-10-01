Bass Coast 5, South Gippsland 4
GIPPSLAND now has 47 active cases of COVID-19, as reported by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit, on Friday, October 1.
Of those 47 cases, 34 are linked to known outbreaks.
The 47 cases are located as follows: Bass Coast 5, Latrobe City 28, Baw Baw 9, South Gippsland 4, and Wellington 1.
Latrobe City
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Latrobe City is 28. There are new exposure sites associated with these cases.
These sites are Tier 1 and Tier 2.
Anyone who has visited a Tier 1 exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure regardless of the result.
Tier 1 represents exposure sites where people attending are at greatest risk of catching the virus and passing the infection to others.
“We regard people who have been at a Tier 1 site in the relevant time period as ‘close contacts’,” said a spokesperson for GRPHU.
New Exposure Sites in Latrobe City:
Tier 1
* National Australia Bank, Morwell Tuesday 28 September, 9.00am – 5.00pm Wednesday 29 September, 9.00am – 11.00am
* Cafe Qu Bah, Mid Valley Shopping Centre, Morwell Sunday 26 September, 5.55pm – 7.15pm
* Village Cinema, Morwell Sunday 26 September, 7.00pm – 10.30pm
* Betta Electrical, Moe Monday 27 September, 9.00am – 5.00pm
* Ramahyuck Medical Clinic, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 3.30pm – 5.00pm Update Thursday 23 September, 9.30am – 11.00am Repco, Morwell Thursday 23 September, 8.00am – 12.30pm
* Repco, Traralgon Monday 20 September, 7.00am – 5.30pm Tuesday 21 September, 7.00am – 5.30pm Wednesday 22 September, 7.00am – 5.30pm Thursday 23 September, 12.00pm – 5.30pm Friday 24 September, 8.00am – 5.30pm
Tier 2
* Woolworths, Traralgon Sunday 26 September, 5.00pm – 5.30pm
* Bunnings Warehouse, Traralgon Friday 24 September, 1.00pm – 2.00pm
* Woolworths, Traralgon Saturday 25 September, 12.15pm – 12.45pm
* Montague Pharmacy, Rintoull St, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 2.30pm – 3.00pm
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 10.00am – 10.35am
* Coles, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 10.20am – 10.45am
* Bunnings Warehouse, Morwell Tuesday 21 September, 5.10pm – 5.35pm
* Tyre Service, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 9.30am – 9.55am and 11.15am – 11.45am
* Coles, Moe Wednesday 22 September, 6.30pm – 7.05pm.
* Dear Delilah Florist, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 2.00pm – 2.30pm and 4.00pm – 4.30pm
* Shell Service Station, 115 Princes Highway, Traralgon Tuesday 21 September, 11.30am – 12.00pm
Update
* Coles, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 9.30am – 10.00am
* Woolworths, Mid Valley Shopping Centre, Morwell Wednesday 22 September, 10.10am – 10.40am
* Bunnings Warehouse, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 5.25pm – 6.50pm
* Cotton On, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 9.45am – 11.30am,
* QBD Books, Traralgon Centre Plaza Tuesday 21 September, 11.00am – 11.30am.
* Officeworks, Traralgon Wednesday 15 September, 7.00am – 8.30am.
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.40pm – 3.15pm Thursday 16 September, 2.05pm – 2.20pm.
* Cooinda Hill Opportunity Shop, Traralgon Thursday 16 September, 1.30pm – 2.00pm.
* Coles Supermarket, Traralgon Centre Plaza Wednesday 15 September, 2.50pm – 3.20pm Thursday 16 September, 2.20pm – 2.45pm.
* Kmart, Traralgon Centre Plaza Sunday 26 September, 5.30pm – 6.20pm.
* Traralgon Centre Plaza, Traralgon Sunday 26 September, 5.20pm – 5.40pm Monday 27 September, 1.45pm – 2.10pm.
* Food Co Cafe, Traralgon Monday 27 September, 1.15pm – 1.35pm.
* SpecSavers, Traralgon Monday 27 September, 9.15am – 10.30am.
* Mitre 10, Moe Sunday 26 September, 2.55pm – 3.30pm.
* Clearview Radiology, Moe Monday 27 September, 11.45am – 1.00pm
Testing
Testing opportunities in Latrobe City include;
- Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium drive through, Ashby St, Traralgon 9.30am – 5pm today and 9am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday. No appointments required.
- Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic, Morwell. Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
- LCHS – Senior Citizens Centre, Moe – Walk-up, no appointments necessary. 10am – 2pm Sunday.
- Morwell East Football Netball Ground drive through. No appointments required. Currently operating and closing time today will be determined by demand and weather conditions. 9am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday.
Baw Baw
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Baw Baw is 9. There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases.
Current Tier 2 Exposure Sites in Baw Baw;
- Woolworths, Drouin Friday 24 September, 2.00pm – 3.00pm.
- Bunnings Warehouse, Warragul Friday 24 September, 10.30am – 11.00am.
- West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG) drive-through testing clinic, Lardner Park, 8am – 12pm today. Weekend operating hours pending demand.
- Warragul Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
Bass Coast
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Bass Coast is 5.
There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases. Positive COVID-19 viral fragments continue to be detected in wastewater on Phillip Island and the San Remo area.
Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
- Cowes drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
- Wonthaggi Hospital drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm weekdays.
- Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic.
Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
South Gippsland
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in South Gippsland is 4.
There are no new exposure sites associated with these cases.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
- Foster Respiratory Clinic walk-in. 9am – 1pm today. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5682 2088.
- Gippsland Southern Health Service drive through. 9am – 3.30pm Wednesday and Thursday.
Appointments required, for bookings contact 5654 2777.
Wellington
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in Wellington is 1 after one case was cleared yesterday. There are no new exposure sites associated with this case.
Testing opportunities in Wellington include;
- Wellington Respiratory Clinic walk in. 9am – 5pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Appointments are required, for bookings contact 5143 7900.
- Yarram and district Health Service 10am – 2pm today.
How are exposure sites classified? An exposure site is a location a person who has tested positive to COVID-19 visited while they were potentially infectious. These locations are generally identified through contact tracing, where the person provides a detailed history of their contacts and places they visited up to three days before they developed symptoms (or tested positive, if they didn’t have any symptoms).
You might have seen these exposure sites classified as either Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3. But what does this mean?
Contact tracers and public health professionals carry out risk assessments to classify exposure sites. These risk assessments determine whether a particular place is a high-, medium- or low-risk setting for transmission.
“We know SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is more likely to spread in certain environments. Typically, settings that constitute one or more of the ‘three Cs’ are considered highrisk:
- crowded places (indoors carry a greater risk than outdoors)
- close-contact settings (especially where people have close-range conversations, such as in a bar)
- confined and enclosed spaces (this specifically refers to indoor spaces with poor ventilation). In determining how to classify a site, health experts will also consider the amount of time the positive case spent there.
“We know the risk of COVID spread is related to the length of exposure — that is, the greater the time spent in close contact, the higher the risk. Finally, the risk level of the site may be influenced by the nature of the location and the sort of activity the positive case conducted there.
“Tier 1 represents exposure sites where people attending are at greatest risk of catching the virus and passing the infection to others. As such, people who have visited a Tier 1 site during the time specified must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days — regardless of their result. People who visited Tier 2 and Tier 3 sites are at lower risk of being exposed to a positive case, and therefore less likely to contract and spread the virus. For Tier 2, the public health directive is to get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result. People who visit Tier 2 sites during the relevant time period could be regarded as ‘casual contacts’. Tier 3 sites appear to be precautionary and present the smallest risk — and are potentially places where positive cases have just passed through. If your workplace has been identified as an exposure site, there is information available to help you https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/confirmed-case-workplace.
What if you are living with a person who has attended an exposure site? Tier 1 If you have a primary close contact living in your household (someone who attended a Tier 1 site within the specified times), you must stay in quarantine until that person is told they can leave quarantine. So, all within your household must quarantine. The close contact should isolate themselves where possible. Other people within that household should get tested if symptoms appear. For Tier 2 Update Secondary close contacts do not have to separate from each other within the same household. The primary close contact who attended the Tier 2 site within the specified times should limit their contact with other members of their household where possible and life can return to normal once the primary contact has returned a negative result. Go to https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/what-do-if-you-are-close-contact#who-shouldquarantine-stay-at-home for more information.
Need support while in quarantine? How do I get food or other supplies such as medication while I am in isolation? If you don’t live with others, you should order food or supplies to be delivered to your house, or have friends, family or your carer drop off supplies to your house. Anyone delivering these items should not enter your house or come into contact with you – if possible, they should leave the supplies at your door. This is to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
I need assistance from a carer. Can I get help while in isolation? If you need assistance due to your age, disability or a chronic health condition then a service provider, carer, family member or friend can visit your home and provide you with assistance. You should tell your service provider you are in isolation at home before they visit. A service provider or carer will need to wear a fitted face mask? While visiting your home. Can I receive deliveries during isolation? Yes, although the delivery person should leave your delivery outside your door. They should not enter your home or come close to you in any way. Consider making payment for the delivery online in advance or using a contactless payment method to minimise the chances of physical contact. Avoid paying by cash.
Can I leave home to exercise? No. If you are confirmed as having COVID-19, you cannot leave your home to exercise. Penalties apply. More information is available at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/what-to-do-if-you-have-covid19 or call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.