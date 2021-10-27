LOCAL highway patrol and specialist units from Victoria Police will be out in force across the district this long weekend as part of Operation Compass.
The operation will run state-wide in two phases, from Friday, October 29, to Tuesday, November 2, and from Friday, November 5, to Sunday, November 7.
Police are anticipating an influx of travel to regional areas and tourism hotspots, including Phillip Island and areas of Bass Coast, as travel restrictions ease between metro and regional Victoria.
Bass Coast Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Scott Simcock said members would be focused on the South Gippsland and Bass Highways.
“We’re expecting a large volume of traffic coming this weekend, especially from Friday,” Act Sgt Simcock said.
“Our focus is going to primarily be on road safety looking at fatigue, alcohol and impairment, as well as speed.
“Besides local highway patrol resources, there will be state highway patrol resources as well as resources potentially from the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.”
Act Sgt Simcock said other specialist members from Melbourne, such as the Public Order Response Unit, would be present throughout the area.
“Locals, as well as tourists, coming down here should expect to see police on their travels,” he said.
“We’ll have high-visibility, conducting both targeted patrols focusing on speed and alcohol.
“We’re expecting to be busy, traditionally this long weekend hasn’t been a great one for Victoria, which is why we’re focusing on this operation.”
There have already been 190 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2021, which is trending well above the same time last year (178).
For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads this long weekend, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.
