ONE of the best parts about our job is that we get to travel to properties such as this and take in the magnificent scenery and then share it with others.
Situated only thirteen minutes from Korumburra on a sealed road, this neat as a pin home is located on 1.25 acres and boasts spectacular views.
This property would make an ideal home or weekend retreat and it has a huge lock up workshop and studio plus it’s modern in design and in excellent condition.
The home features a central kitchen, meals and living space with the master bedroom, ensuite and walk in robe branching off one side of the lounge and the other two bedrooms with built in robes, and bathroom, branching off the other side.
The living area really is the feature point of the residence, with bi-fold doors that open onto the sizeable deck, overlooking the views and land attached to the property.
The land allows enough space for some small livestock for the discerning hobby farmer. A great place to make some family memories.
Contact Christie or Scott for an inspection and keep an eye on the internet for more photos in coming days.
417 Fairbank Road, Arawata
For Sale $750,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898