WEATHER extremes including high winds, gusting up to 100km/h across South Gippsland have played havoc with power supplies, with as many as 6000 customers in an area from Newhaven to Leongatha impacted.
As a result of power being out at the school, and trees down on bus routes, the Korumburra Secondary College has asked parents to keep students away for the day.
It is unknown whether this has impacted scheduled VCE exams, this morning in Biology and this afternoon in Further Mathematics.
Meanwhile, Bass Coast Health has advised of “the temporary closure of testing tents due to the current high winds” and posted just the following message at 8am this morning. It reads as per below:
“Due to extreme weather both testing tents at Cowes and Wonthaggi are CLOSED until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience and will keep you updated when we are able to open.
“For certainty on when you can be tested today, please book into the Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic today: https://wonthaggimedical.com.au/covid-19-respiratory…/
High winds have brought down trees over a wide area, from the Phillip Island Golf Course, to outside the primary school in Wonthaggi and through to the Strzelecki Highway between Leongatha and Mirboo North.
Power has flickered off and then on again at Leongatha Secondary College. VCE exams expected to continue as scheduled.