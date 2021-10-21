FIVE years ago, Mary-Anne Peters took the advice of a local real estate agent, moved out of Melbourne and bought a unit in Wonthaggi, and she hasn’t looked back.
And as the community opens up again, for good this time we hope, she’s decided to supplement her fixed income by going back to piano teaching and tutoring.
It’s an opportunity to bring two of her favourite things together, the love of music and passing it on to others, and a new-found love for the Bass Coast area.
“Look I wasn’t sure. I liked the idea of moving to the country and I’d had a test run living in Sale for a little while but when a local real estate agent showed me a beautiful stretch of beach at Cape Paterson I was sold,” Ms Peters said.
“And I’ve got to say, this is the friendliest town I have ever lived in. The people are just so lovely and so helpful. It’s the peace and quiet as well.
“The area is just so beautiful. I’m just lucky I found it when I did.”
A graduate of Melba Memorial Conservatorium, A.C.M.M. many years ago, Mary-Anne has always managed to keep her hand in teaching, most recently for a family group that recently moved to NSW.
But now, after settling in the area and with the impact of the pandemic starting to recede she’s looking to open up again to students, from aged 8 to adult, for one-on-one classes for beginners to more advanced, all ages welcome.
“Adults are especially welcome, particularly those who might be returning to their piano playing or beginners, wanting to explore learning a new instrument.”
Her lessons are relaxed and fun, but, as a highly experienced piano teacher, she can also prepare students for their exams and the rigors of achieving at a high level.
Since coming to the local area, Mary-Anne has made contact with some local music and church groups who might need a relief pianist.
If you’d like to start learning the piano, continue on with your studies or return to piano after years away, Mary-Anne Peters would like to help for a reasonable hourly rate.
Contact her by email on petersmaryanne@yahoo.com.au or phone (03) 56074819.