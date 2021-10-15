MASTER Builders Victoria (MBV) has welcomed the announcement from the state government that the renovation sector is permitted to return to work inside occupied premises once 70 per cent of Victorians are fully vaccinated.
MBV CEO Rebecca Casson said the renovation sector had not been permitted to work inside occupied premises and had been severely limited to only one person working outside.
“We’re delighted that the Victorian government has now formally advised that once Victoria passes the 70 per cent double-dose vaccination target, workers will be able to work both indoors and outdoors at occupied premises,” Ms Casson said.
The changes mean workers can now work in occupied premises where the work must take place in the home (for example, cleaning and renovations).
A maximum of five workers plus a supervisor will be permitted unless additional workers are required for safety reasons.
Workers must have received a least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (the second dose deadline is November 15, 2021) or have a valid medical exemption.
Ms Casson said she hoped that this advance notice of the re-opening of renovations would allow MBV members the time to plan, gear up, and line up trades or redeploy staff.
“We also hope that this means many Victorians will have kitchens and bathrooms finished by Christmas and will be able to celebrate the New Year in comfort,” she said.