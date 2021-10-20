AUSNET Services and Mondo are pleased to announce a proposal for Phillip Island’s first battery energy storage system.
Two sessions will be held about the new proposal on Sunday, October 24, and Monday, October 25.
The Phillip Island Community Energy Storage System (PICESS) will offer greater reliability in electricity supply for the Island, especially during peak holiday periods and also provide a new world of renewable energy opportunity, according to those involved.
Mondo won the right to deliver this innovative solution for AusNet through a competitive tender process.
Under this proposal, AusNet Services and Mondo are working with community groups Totally Renewable Phillip Island (TRPI) and the Energy Innovation Cooperative, to understand how a community battery will create value for the residents of Phillip Island.
Jodie Hallam, general manager of Energy Services at Mondo, believes the 10MWh Lithium-Ion Phosphate battery will form the foundation for a future energy ecosystem of locally generated electricity.
“Mondo is excited to be supporting the co-design of the future of energy for the residents of Phillip Island and believe in the value of distributed energy resources to support the creation of new energy eco-systems for customers and communities alike,” Ms Hallam said.
The state government also awarded the cooperative, in partnership with TRPI and Mondo, up to $550,000 in grants through the Neighbourhood Battery Initiative grant program, to conduct feasibility studies and trials.
The first grant will investigate the installation of up to ten street-level low voltage batteries to further stabilise the Island’s power and increase the electricity networks capacity to host renewable energy.
The second funding stream will trial ways electricity tariffs can be used in combination with the PICESS to provide locals ‘virtual storage’.
Both initiatives will include a substantial community outreach program to seek diverse views on community energy and will be the basis for future innovations.
Bass Coast Shire Council has also taken a key role in working with Mondo, reviewing suitable options for battery sites.
Information sessions
Sunday, October 24, from 11am to 12pm – online forum.
Sign up on Eventbrite at phillip-island-picess-launch-online-event.eventbrite.com.au.
A second session will run from 1pm to 3.30pm, in-person at reserve/playground – Hallway Drive, Wimbledon Heights.
Monday, October 25: 9am to 12pm in-person at a Marquee at the Cowes Woolworths Supermarket forecourt – Thompson Avenue.