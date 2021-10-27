VACCINATION rates have continued to soar in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shires, with more than 80 per cent of residents across the district fully vaccinated.
In Bass Coast, 85.7 per cent of residents aged 15 and over are fully vaccinated. Two weeks ago, it was 70 per cent.
And in South Gippsland, it is 80.8 per cent. Two weeks ago, it was 66.2 per cent.
More than 95 per cent of the population in both shires have received at least one dose, but numbers are not published any higher than 95 per cent.
The vaccination rates have been helped by an older demographic in the two shires; the median age of people in Bass Coast is 50, while in South Gippsland it is 47.*
There are 30,332 people aged above 15 in the Bass Coast Shire – which is where these numbers are drawn from – while there’s 24,475 in South Gippsland.
See the data as of October 24: https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2021/10/covid-19-vaccination-local-government-area-lga-11-october-2021.pdf
* Average median ages of Bass Coast, Cardinia and South Gippsland Shires were drawn from the 2016 Census data.