ON OFFER is this immaculately presented split level home.
Perfectly positioned on the block and designed to fit within the contour of the land is this exceptional home, created and meticulously built by a well-known, local builder.
Everything about this place is impeccable. From the quality fixtures and fittings throughout the home, to the manicured gardens, and a lovely, elevated outlook.
Featuring:
• Upstairs has the master bedroom, with a generous walk-in robe and resort-style ensuite.
• Two remaining bedrooms downstairs, all with built-in robes, a central bathroom and an additional living/family room.
• Gorgeous designer-kitchen boasting electric oven, gas cooktop, rangehood and dishwasher, with a functional butler’s pantry.
• Spacious, open plan lounge/dining area capturing all the natural light and overlooking the private backyard as well as an enclosed alfresco area.
• Spacious study/home office, with a functional cabinetry fit out, perfect for working from home.
• Spacious, double lock-up garage with rear roller door for backyard access.
• Perfectly manicured garden and very easy to maintain.
Additional features of this home are endless, and an inspection is a must! The flawless presentation of this property is an absolute credit to the current vendors.
12 Georgina Parade, Korumburra
For Sale $795,000-$820,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449