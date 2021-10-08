ON OFFER by public auction (COVID protocols apply) in a tightly held area of South Gippsland is 645 Harding Lawson Road, Fish Creek.
It is simply a beautiful and productive dairy farm on three titles, with 284 freehold acres and six acres of river lease to total 290 acres.
The residence is a four-bedroom home with a single, unattached garage. There is a large workshop near the house which provides vehicle parking for at least four cars, as well as room for tools and equipment. Plus, there’s a workbench inside with power connected. Another large machinery shed with a concrete floor adjoins the dairy.
Water is a great feature of the property with town water connected that supplies the house, calf sheds, hot water in dairy and for vat room hot washdown whilst the expansive 32 (approx) megalitre dam with electric pump, (estimated two-year farm water supply on its own) provides water to the troughs, dairy yard washdown, and cow wash.
The town water can also be switched over to cover the role of the dam water if required. It could almost be called “droughtproof”.
The dairy is centrally located on the property, it is of brick construction and is a 28-a-side Herringbone.
It has “comfort start” cup removers and a Cable Vely Grain system that gathers fodder from a crushed grain silo with an estimated 24-tonne capacity.
The vat is an 8000-litre stainless steel example with dumpline running to the front of the dairy for easy filling of a calf trailer. The yard capacity of the dairy is 280-300 milkers.
Adjacent to the dairy is a 12-cow A.I. Race with drafting system and a galvanised Norton Vet crush. There is a concrete loading ramp.
There are dual settling ponds with an irrigation pump on the second pond.
The lane system that reaches through the property runs to 32 milker paddocks. There are also numerous smaller paddocks near the house and dairy that are used as calf and bull paddocks.
The vendors were successfully running a JDCAP calf rearing program and, of course, the town water is a big asset for this. The large calf shed allowed the vendors to rear 120 spring drop and 30-40 autumn drop calves per annum.
They were milking up to 300 cows and running their replacements on this farm until they were about 12 months old, then they’d be shipped to an outpaddock.
The farm has been well fertilised.
There are two large hay sheds on the farm: one near the dairy and another away on a hill to save carting fodder all the way back to the main shedding and dairy.
The fencing is very good and is all electrified.
This area enjoys a high average rainfall of 42 inches. There is a large frontage to the permanently running Fish Creek with some of the equal heaviest carrying country in the district forming the flats of the creek frontage.
A wonderful opportunity exists here for someone to take this on straight away and commence dairying or it wouldn’t take much at all to convert it to a full-time beef property.
