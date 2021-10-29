IN THE line of work that Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child is in, you get days like Friday this week.
Well, thankfully, not quite like that.
Gearing up for a massive Melbourne Cup Holiday Weekend, with an influx of visitors to rival Christmas, Ms Child and local health services were already on alert.
“What with reports of exposure sites locally and plenty of Primary Close Contacts, or people needing to get tested for work etc, we’ve been doing 250-plus tests-a-day at our testing centre in Watt Street (old Senior WSC Campus site),” said Ms Child.
“But the storm blew up this morning and we had to close down our tents at Cowes and in Wonthaggi.”
Ms Child isn’t kidding – storm force winds hit the area on Friday morning, gusting to 100km/h, making the drive-through testing centres in Cowes and Wonthaggi simply unsafe to operate.
Trees came down and power went out at the Wonthaggi Hospital, forcing them to switch to generators.
“The testing tents were getting blown away, we were inundated with calls, the power went out and the theatre got flooded.
“But we would have been in all sorts, and so would the local community, if we couldn’t set up somewhere to do those tests.
“To be honest, I was really feeling it today.”
Ms Child said someone suggested Capeview Mitre 10 in Wonthaggi and so she gave manager Perry Wylie a call.
“Look I reckon this is the best story of the pandemic so far. They absolutely saved us,” Ms Child said.
“He couldn’t have been more helpful. Their power had been off as well but in no time at all, we had a testing line up and operating in their drive-through supply shed.
“How cool is that. It was a perfect set up for us.
“To get that sort of response from the community is just so encouraging for us.”
Typically self-effacing, Perry Wylie said it was something anyone in the community would have done.
“We’re part of the community. You help out where you can,” said Perry today.
“We’re just happy to be able to help.”
But Ms Child and Bass Coast Health could not have been more appreciative of what the team at Capeview Mitre 10 was able to do at such short notice.
The temporary testing centre at Mitre 10 will be open until 5pm on Friday night.