PHILLIP Island’s Mitch Moschetti has won Gippsland Power’s best and fairest after a great season competing against some of the best young players in the country.
The 18-year-old captained the Power in 2021, and he certainly thrived in the role, averaging over 22 disposals a game, while also registering plenty of tackles.
He also nearly averaged four inside 50s a game and added a few goals throughout the year, showing off his complete skill set.
After representing Vic Country in the under 16s national carnival in 2019, Gippsland Power coach Rhett McLennan knew Moschetti had what it took to take his game to another level and moved him into the midfield.
The midfielder played in Phillip Island’s 2019 senior grand final win against Cora Lynn, and in 2021 he also suited up for the Bulldogs four times, where he continued to impress all.
When asked earlier this year, McLennan wasn’t confident on the chances of any of his players getting drafted but he and Moschetti will be hoping AFL clubs see something in the Phillip Island youngster in the national draft.
The fact that the Power were only able to win three games out of 10 might hurt the chances of draft hopefuls like Moschetti.
If he doesn’t get selected, he may return to Phillip Island, play another year at Gippsland Power, or ply his trade at VFL level, continue improving and hope to catch the eye of recruiters there.
Another Phillip Island Bulldog Max Walton won the coaches award at Gippsland Power, after also playing all 10 games in 2021.
Walton averaged over 17 disposals a game and tackling was also a standout feature in his extremely consistent performances.
He too played multiple senior games for Phillip Island this year, where he was super-impressive, getting in the best players on all three occasions.
Like Moschetti, if Walton doesn’t get drafted, he will still have some good options in front of him to further his football career.
The 2021 national draft will span over two days, starting on November 24.