By Sam Watson
NYORA’S Nick Fairbank has narrowly won the reserves’ best and fairest in the Ellinbank and District Football Netball League.
Fairbank played 10 games in the reserves for Nyora, kicking five goals for the year and being named in the best players on four occasions.
He finished on 12 votes, just one ahead of Poowong’s Bradley Tilley and Longwarry’s Ryan Wouters.
Nyora’s Adam Tagliaferro also had a good year, finishing fifth in the league vote count with eight votes.
Both Fairbank and Tagliaferro won Nyora’s reserves’ best and fairest last week.
Despite the good years from their two veterans, the Saints could only win two games in 2021.
Fairbank also played one senior game where he kicked a goal and was named in the best players, showing he’s still got the ability to mix it with the best.
Nyora will certainly be calling on Fairbank and Tagliaferro again in 2022 as they look to climb back up the reserves ladder.