THE good news in the new COVID-19 case numbers reported on Saturday, October 23 is that there were no new cases in South Gippsland with the local government area presently home to 15 active cases.
Bass Coast has ticked up to 30 cases after an additional 3 reported on Saturday but, despite the fact that the community is aware of exposure sites, including some of the shire offices, no exposure sites have officially been notified.
The bad news is that the Latrobe Valley outbreak appears to be getting away from authorities.
There were another 40 new cases reported in Latrobe City on Saturday following their biggest day of 70 (revised to 69) on Friday.
COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar made mention of his concern about Latrobe City but said most of the transmission with within known households and school settings.
There has been no suggestion about the need for a Latrobe lockdown.
Vaccine rates in the Latrobe Valley have been lower than the state and national average, but have picked up pace to sit at 90.5% single dose and 62.6% double dose, below the Victorian settings of 90.9% of 16 and over one dose and 72.4 per cent with two doses.
Gippsland presently has 559 active cases with 66 new ones reported on Saturday, October 23 as follows:
* Bass Coast 30 active/3 new
* Baw Baw 200/17
* East Gippsland 16/4
* Latrobe 283/40
* South Gippsland 15/0
* Wellington 15/2
There are 424/32 at Cardinia and 2346/165 at Casey on our metro edge.
The State Government’s coronavirus data site reports the following case numbers by postcode:
3996 Inverloch 2 active/zero new, 3995 Wonthaggi 13/2, 3993 Dalyston 2/0, 3988 Poowong 1/0, 3987 Nyora 3/0, 3984 Coronet Bay 7/0, 3981 Koo Wee Rup 21/0, 3980 Tooradin 5/2, 3979 Kernot 1/1, 3978 Cardinia 261/29, 3965 Welshpool 1/0, 3953 Leongatha 1/0, 3950 Korumburra 3/0.
Daily update for Saturday
Victoria was notified of 1750 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All cases were locally acquired except for two cases that were acquired overseas. The 10 Local Government Areas with the highest number of new cases in both Melbourne and regional Victoria are: Casey, Melton, Wyndham, Greater Dandenong, Whittlesea, Hume, Brimbank, Melbourne, Moreland and Moonee Valley.
There are 23,164 active cases in Victoria.
There are 770 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria, 144 of those cases are in intensive care, with 90 cases on a ventilator.
Of the cases in hospital yesterday, 86 per cent were not fully vaccinated. Of the cases in intensive care yesterday, 93 per cent were not fully vaccinated.
Sadly, the Department was notified of nine deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 1030.
They were: A man aged in his 60s. Three women and two men in their 70s. One woman in her 80s. Two women in their 90s.