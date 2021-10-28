‘WOOREEN Dairy’ presents a unique opportunity to secure a viable scale 391-acre dairy property with quality infrastructure and improvements rarely found in one package.
Features of this magnificent dairy property include a 40-unit one operator rotary dairy (2003), 14,000-litre vat and auto cup removers, including an excellent barn with direct access to dairy with indoor yards and crush.
Wooreen Dairy boasts ample machinery, hay and calving sheds with undercover yards and crush.
The 59 paddocks are all serviced via the extensive laneway system and under road underpass connecting the property.
A rare combination of 50 per cent red and 50 per cent grey soil provides for versatility of pasture growth throughout the year.
There is a secure water supply via spring-fed dams supported by a reliable 40-inch annual rainfall.
An excellent balance of gently undulating land and rolling hill country is virtually 100 per cent tractorable.
The brick home comprises five bedrooms and two bathrooms (master with ensuite) and a large open plan living area.
The well-appointed kitchen has a gas cooktop, electric wall oven and a dishwasher.
The verandah wraps around the home, allowing you to enjoy the lovely lawn and treed setting, overlooking the picturesque farmland. The home is accompanied by a large four-bay brick garage with additional storage.
Ten minutes to Leongatha, 30 minutes to Warragul and two hours to Melbourne make this incredible property easily accessible.
Wooreen Dairy is an outstanding highly productive 300-plus cow farm in the renowned Leongatha district.
Inspection strictly via selling agents. For further information, please contact Don Olden on 0417 805 312 or Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.
670 Leongatha-Yarragon Rd, Wooreen
EOI Close 4pm on Nov. 25
Web ID 23296389
Agent Elders
Don Olden 0417 805 312
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083.