ON THURSDAY, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) released the FIM Grand Prix World Championship 2022 provisional calendar.
After two straight years of cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island is scheduled for the regular slot of October 16.
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation and local tourism businesses will be desperate to get the event underway next year, and they’ll be hoping for a smooth lead in and an interruption free calendar.
There will be 21 races planned for the 2021 season, however all dates and events, as well as the attendance of spectators, are subject to the evolution of the pandemic, and the approval of corresponding governments and authorities.
This year, the championship has completed 15 events, most recently the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
So far, Grand Prix’s in Argentina, Finland, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and Malaysia have been cancelled.
With three rounds to go Frenchman Fabio Quartararo holds a commanding lead on 254 points, but Australian Jack Miller, who sits in fourth position, will be hoping to finish off the season strongly.
The 2022 world championship will kick off in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on March 6, and the Australian MotoGP will be the 19th event on the calendar, making for some enthralling battles at the top of the table.
After Australia, the tour will then move to Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit and then finish off in Comunitat Valenciana at the Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo.