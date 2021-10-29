WE SEEM to be saying this over and over, but don’t drag your feet getting to inspect this freshly made over home, as it won’t last long!
Situated on a 627m2 (approx) size block, this three-bedroom home is ready to move straight on in.
With ornate features in the home, you will love the feel as soon as you step inside.
Features include three bedrooms, master with built-in robes and ceiling fan; central lounge with ornate features, glass doors, beautiful fireplace, polished timber floors and reverse cycle air conditioner; kitchen with electric cooking and loads of storage plus central dining/family room with extensive polished timber floors; enclosed porch to the rear with access to the laundry and bathroom with a shower and a bath, and separate toilet room.
The home has been freshly painted inside and out, new carpets and window furnishings in the bedrooms and more.
Outside offers great vehicle access to the rear yard with a lock-up shed, rear patio via the beautiful period glass doors, and plenty of room for the kids and pets to run around and off-street parking for cars or caravans both sides of the home.
Easy walk to Leongatha’s sporting precinct and CBD. Call Andrew Newton of Alex Scott & Staff on 0402 940 320 to arrange an inspection.
12 Yarragon Road, Leongatha
For Sale $410,000-$430,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320