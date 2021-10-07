PERFECTLY located adjacent to the Wonthaggi Golf Course and only a flat five-minute walk to the Wonthaggi shopping precinct is this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Within a short walking distance to the Wonthaggi Wetlands and Bass Coast Rail Trail, this quality-built brick veneer home sits on a generous allotment of 497m2.
Upon entering the light-filled home you will notice the large open plan living space with a well-appointed kitchen including natural gas cooking, dishwasher plus plenty of bench space.
The three bedrooms all have built-in robes and the master boasts an ensuite and walk-in robe. Heating and cooling are supplied by a ducted gas system.
There is internal access to a double garage.
Plus, there’s a study and plenty of room for extra storage.
There is an all-weather undercover entertaining area with gas heating, a tool shed and access off the side laneway for either caravan or boat storage.
Properties such as this are a rare find especially being so close to the town centre. Don’t hesitate and book your private inspection today with Alex Scott & Staff.
37 Outlook Drive, Wonthaggi
For Sale $690,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Phil Hanley 0417 140 508
Mick Chambers 0418 349 783