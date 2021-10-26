By Andrew Bryan
FISH Creek youngster Shannon Danckert will play in the AFLW next year after being picked up by the Gold Coast Suns.
The talented 24-year-old captained Bond University to the QAFLW Grand Final and was also awarded the Emma Zielke Medal – the QAFLW Best and Fairest.
Now she will wear the No.9 guernsey for the Suns – a nod to her mother.
“I’m happy to be wearing the Number 9 – it’s my mum’s favourite number so it is good to wear her on my back, she’s pretty close to me,” Danckert said.
“I wear 10 at Bond – that was my dad and brother’s number. So family is really important to me.
“It means a lot to me to play in the AFLW, I have put so much hard work in the last few years into my football.”
It’s no surprise that Danckert has ascended to the top level of her sport.
The midfielder’s earliest memories are of Saturday morning’s travelling from Fish Creek all around the countryside to play footy with her two older brothers and sister.
“Every single Saturday morning – I didn’t know that people did anything else but go to football,” she said.
“Ever since I could remember, my two older brothers and sister were in our overalls and gumboots and off to footy. When we finished travelling the countryside to play footy, we were at home watching it.
“When I told my brothers I made the AFLW, they were shocked, stoked and really proud. They haven’t seen many games face-to-face, but to see their little sister forge her own path has been pretty exciting.”
The biggest challenge now for the midfielder might be convincing her AFL mad loving family to follow the Suns.
“Mum’s rules were we were not allowed to follow an interstate club,” she said.
“Which is ironic now that I play for the Suns – I’ll have to turn mum into a Suns fan.
“We all follow different teams from Victoria, but hopefully I can convince them to support the Suns.”
Danckert has already started preseason with the GC Suns, with the AFLW season expected to start in early January.